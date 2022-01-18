D-S girls drop bowling decision to St. Albert

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ bowling team saw a four-match win streak snapped on Thursday, as Council Bluffs St. Albert picked up a 2,105-2,009 victory over the Monarchs at Council Bluffs.

The loss dropped D-S to 6-2 overall in matches on the year.

Brianna Musgrave led D-S with a 311 series after shooting games of 168 and 143, respectively.

Payton Mathies carded a 261 series with games of 110 and 151.

She was followed by Brittany Musgrave (121-135--256), Elizabeth Cary (93-144--237), Claire Miller (135-101-236) and Bobbi Jepsen (133-98--231).

The D-S girls bowled a two-game series of 1,301 pins and had a baker total of 708 pins.

The D-S junior varsity girls bowled a 1,670 total.

St. Albert did not field a JV team.

Kiyea Krajicek led D-S with a 267 series (125-142).