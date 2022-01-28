D-S girls drop home contest to Harlan in non-league matchup

The Denison-Schleswig girls got off to a slow start on Tuesday night, as the Monarchs suffered a 63-45 nonconference basketball loss to Harlan at Denison.

It was the fourth consecutive defeat for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which fell to 7-8 overall going into tonight’s (Friday) Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup at Shenandoah.

D-S trailed 15-5 after one quarter and 28-18 at halftime, as the Monarchs were just 1-of-9 from the field in the first quarter and committed 17 of their 26 turnovers before the break.

D-S played much better in the second half, as Harlan held a slim 35-27 scoring advantage after halftime.

For the game, D-S was 6-of-19 from three-point range (32 percent) and 15-of-41 overall from the field for 37 percent.

The Monarchs also were 9-of-17 at the free throw line.

Harlan, on the other hand, was 8-of-15 from behind the three-point arc and 21-of-50 overall from the floor for 42 percent.

The Cyclones were 13-of-23 at the foul line.

“You just can’t turn the ball over 17 times in the first half. We didn’t do a very good job of handling their press early on and that led to some easy baskets for them,” commented Mich.

“Also, we gave up a lot of offensive rebounds that led to putbacks and second and third chances at the basket,” added Mich, whose team actually held a 28-27 edge on the glass.

“We did get their lead down to five points, but we just couldn’t make shots when we needed to,” noted Mich, whose squad had lost a 72-37 contest to Harlan in their Hawkeye 10 matchup back on December 10 at Harlan.

Kiana Schulz paced the D-S girls with a double-double effort of 13 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists.

Kira Langenfeld added 11 points, four boards, two assists and one shot block.

Sophie Sonnichsen hit two, three-point baskets for six points. Whitlee Auen had five points, three boards, six steals and one assist.

Hannah Slater chipped in with four points, five boards and three steals.

Kaitlyn Bruhn also had four points, while Cambri Brodersen finished with two points, two boards and four assists.

JV results

Harlan won the junior varsity game, 46-14.

Claire Leinen led D-S with four points and two steals.

Quinlyn Bygness and Lauren Bowker each had three points, while Chloe Mendenhall and Samantha Chandler each had two points.

Freshmen results

The Harlan freshmen defeated D-S, 29-25.

Kamden Bruhn led D-S with 10 points.

Mayah Slater added nine points. Norah Huebert also netted four points for the Monarchs.

Score by Quarters

Harlan.............15 13 16 19 - 63