D-S girls drop nonconference game to Rams

Kiana Schulz and Kira Langenfeld both had big nights for D-S.

Schulz scored 21 points with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Langenfeld also had 21 points, adding nine boards, three assists and two steals.

Hannah Slater had five points and four boards, followed by Cambri Brodersen and Addison Inman with four each.

Sophie Sonnichsen also had three points.

Slater, Brodersen and Sonnichsen all fouled out in the contest.

"We had a rough first half. We were just 5-of-17 from the field and 6-of-14 at the free throw line and we turned the ball over 14 times in the first half," commented Mich.

"We had a much better second half and we were able to work our way back into the game. We went to our 1-3-1 defense and that allowed us to make a game of it. Schulz and Inman hit a couple of big three-point shots late, but they were able to hit free throws at the end that was the difference," he added.