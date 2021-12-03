D-S girls drop nonconference game to Rams

A sluggish first half was too much for the Denison-Schleswig girls to overcome, as the Monarchs suffered a 61-58 nonconference loss to Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U on Tuesday night at Mapleton.
The three-point setback dropped Adam Mich’s D-S club to 1-1 overall on the young season.
Down three at 14-11 after one quarter, D-S was outscored 17-6 in the second, as the host Rams went into halftime with a 31-17 advantage.
D-S enjoyed a lot more success in the second half, as the Monarchs outscored the Rams 41-30 after the break.
D-S actually got to within three points late, but MV/A-O/CO-U was able to convert critical free throws down the stretch for the win.
On the night, D-S was 4-of-14 from three-point range and 20-of-57 overall from the field for 35 percent.
The Monarchs, though, were just 14-of-33 at the free throw line.
MV/A-O/CO-U, meanwhile, was 7-of-15 from behind the three-point arc and 19-of-46 overall from the floor for 41 percent.
The Rams didn’t fare well from the foul line as well, sinking only 16-of-27 attempts.
Kiana Schulz and Kira Langenfeld both had big nights for D-S.
Schulz scored 21 points with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Langenfeld also had 21 points, adding nine boards, three assists and two steals.
Hannah Slater had five points and four boards, followed by Cambri Brodersen and Addison Inman with four each.
Sophie Sonnichsen also had three points.
Slater, Brodersen and Sonnichsen all fouled out in the contest.
"We had a rough first half. We were just 5-of-17 from the field and 6-of-14 at the free throw line and we turned the ball over 14 times in the first half," commented Mich.
"We had a much better second half and we were able to work our way back into the game. We went to our 1-3-1 defense and that allowed us to make a game of it. Schulz and Inman hit a couple of big three-point shots late, but they were able to hit free throws at the end that was the difference," he added.
"Give Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U credit. They have three pretty good freshmen and they took it to us in the first half. We put together a good second half, but we just dug ourselves too big of hole at halftime," Mich stated.
"Having three starters foul out didn’t help, but I thought the girls who came in off the bench performed well," noted the Monarch boss, whose team turned the ball over 22 times compared to 19 violations for the Rams.
JV results
MV/A-O/CO-U won the junior varsity game, 28-24.
Kaitlyn Bruhn, Lauren Bowker and Addison Inman all scored six points for D-S.
Amy Estrada added four points and Olivia Meyer had two points.
Quinlyn Bygness led the team with four rebounds.
Meyer also had four steals and three assists, while Taylor Totten had four steals as well.
Score by Quarters
D-S...................11 6 19 22 - 58
MV/A-O/CO-U.14 17 15 15 - 61