D-S girls drop nonconference softball game to Carroll

Carroll High pounded out six extra-base hits and had 14 hits in all on Tuesday night, as the Tigers posted a 16-4 nonconference softball victory over Denison-Schleswig at Carroll.
The loss dropped Kevin Dau’s D-S club to 0-2 on the young season.
The Monarchs jumped on top with a run in their first at bat, but Carroll came right back with five runs in its initial turn at the plate.
D-S pushed three runs across in the top of the second to make it 5-4, but the Monarchs would not score again, as the host Tigers scored 11 consecutive runs to win by the 12-run rule in four innings.
After the five-run first, Carroll netted two in the second, five in the third and four in the fourth.
"I’m not sure what it is about playing Carroll, but they just hit the ball hard against us for the third game in a row going back to last year," commented Dau, whose team managed only five hits on Tuesday night and committed seven errors to help Carroll’s cause.
"We struggled defensively and didn’t make some plays that we’re capable of making. Carroll was very aggressive on the bases and took advantage of our mistakes," he added.
Carroll had six extra-basehits with four doubles, a triple and a two-run home run.
Kennedy Marten paced the Monarch hitters by going 2-for-3 with three runs batted in.
Hannah Slater went 1-for-3. Kiana Schulz was 1-for-2 with one RBI and Teryn Fink finished 1-for-2 with one run.
Paige Kastner plated two runs and Cambri Brodersen scored once for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of five runners on the bases.
Carroll also stranded five runners.
Claire Leinen started in the circle for the second straight outing and lasted three innings to take the loss.
She allowed 12 runs (nine earned) on 11 hits and walked three.
Hailey Meseck also threw two-thirds of an inning, yielding four runs on three hits.
For Carroll, Chloe Gallegos went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run and five RBIs. Ava Gross also was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs.