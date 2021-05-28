D-S girls drop nonconference softball game to Carroll

Carroll High pounded out six extra-base hits and had 14 hits in all on Tuesday night, as the Tigers posted a 16-4 nonconference softball victory over Denison-Schleswig at Carroll.

The loss dropped Kevin Dau’s D-S club to 0-2 on the young season.

The Monarchs jumped on top with a run in their first at bat, but Carroll came right back with five runs in its initial turn at the plate.

D-S pushed three runs across in the top of the second to make it 5-4, but the Monarchs would not score again, as the host Tigers scored 11 consecutive runs to win by the 12-run rule in four innings.

After the five-run first, Carroll netted two in the second, five in the third and four in the fourth.

"I’m not sure what it is about playing Carroll, but they just hit the ball hard against us for the third game in a row going back to last year," commented Dau, whose team managed only five hits on Tuesday night and committed seven errors to help Carroll’s cause.