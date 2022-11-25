D-S girls drop opener at home to Atlantic

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls dropped a 57-49 decision to Atlantic in the Monarchs’ 2022-23 regular season basketball opener on Tuesday night at Denison.

It also was the initial Hawkeye 10 Conference contest for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which turned the ball over 30 times in the defeat.

The second quarter proved to be the difference in the game.

Atlantic led by only two points at 12-10 after one quarter, but then outscored D-S 21-10 in the second en route to a 33-20 advantage at halftime.

The Monarchs outscored the Trojans 29-24 in the second half, but the first-half deficit proved to be just too much for the hosts to overcome.

“The second quarter was a rough one. Atlantic played a 1-2-2 three-quarter court press and trapped and was able to get a few layups that led to easy points,” commented Mich.

“We played a lot better in the second half and actually cut Atlantic’s lead down to three points at three different times in the final four minutes,” he added.

D-S trailed 47-44 with 4:42 left, 52-49 with 2:33 remaining and again by only three with 59 seconds left.

“They (Atlantic) then were able to hit some critical free throws in the final minute for the win,” noted Mich.

For the game, D-S was 10-of-28 from three-point range and 15-of-43 overall from the field for 35 percent.

The Monarchs, which hit 7-of-20 three-point tries in the second half to get back in the contest, also were 9-of-10 at the free throw line.

Atlantic, on the other hand, was 5-of-17 from behind the three-point arc and 18-of-43 overall from the floor for 42 percent.

The Trojans went to the free throw line 26 times and converted 16, as the visitors also held a slim 27-24 edge on the glass.

Atlantic turned the ball over 27 times in all.

“The second quarter was definitely the difference. Our effort was much better in the second half, but we got outrebounded by three and turned the ball over 30 times. It’s hard to win when you have that many turnovers,” Mich said.

“But to our credit, the girls hung in there and put themselves in position to win the game in the fourth quarter.”

“Atlantic has a tall team and they use their length well in taking away passing lanes. They’re good, though, and probably one of the top three teams in the conference,” Mich said.

“Like I said, our effort was great in the second half. We just dug ourselves too deep of a hole at halftime after the second quarter,” Mich stated.

Olivia Meyer paced all D-S scorers in the game with 13 points and was the lone Monarch player to reach double figures.

She scored nine of her 13 points on three, three-point field goals.

Kiana Schulz added eight points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Whitlee Auen contributed seven points, four boards, six steals and five assists.

Claire Leinen had six points and one shot block.

Addison Inman finished with five points, four boards and two assists. Samantha Chandler had four points and one steal.

Kaitlyn Bruhn wound up with three points, five boards, two assists and one steal, while Lauren Bowker had three points, two boards and one steal before going to the bench with five fouls.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls picked up a 39-38 victory over Atlantic on Tuesday night at Denison.

Quinlan Bygness led D-S with 11 points.

Lola Mendlik added six points. Mayah Slater also had six points and two boards for the Monarchs.

Score by Quarters

AHS.................12 21 11 13 — 57

DHS..................10 10 14 15 — 49