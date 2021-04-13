D-S girls dump Harlan on tennis court for 2-0 start

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team moved to 2-0 in duals on Friday with a 7-2 victory at Harlan.

D-S won four of six singles matches and all three matches in doubles play.

Singles winners for D-S were Paola Martinez in the number one position, Kiana Schultz at No. 2, Hailey Meseck at No. 3 and Abby Gehlsen at No. 5.

Winning their doubles matches were the teams of Martinez and Schultz at No. 1, Meseck and Hannah Weber at No. 2 and Gehlsen and Evelyn Lopez at No. 3.

"It’s always fun to win against Harlan. I was really proud of how some of the girls responded to adversity throughout their matches," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.

The D-S junior varsity girls slipped past Harlan by an 8-7 finish.

D-S girls won six of 10 singles matches and two of five in doubles play.

Singles winners for D-S were Zoey Beery, Silvia Estrada, Mersadees Fineran, Ana Chan, Shelby Kastner and Christell Salazar.