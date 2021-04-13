D-S girls dump Harlan on tennis court for 2-0 start

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team moved to 2-0 in duals on Friday with a 7-2 victory at Harlan.
D-S won four of six singles matches and all three matches in doubles play.
Singles winners for D-S were Paola Martinez in the number one position, Kiana Schultz at No. 2, Hailey Meseck at No. 3 and Abby Gehlsen at No. 5.
Winning their doubles matches were the teams of Martinez and Schultz at No. 1, Meseck and Hannah Weber at No. 2 and Gehlsen and Evelyn Lopez at No. 3.
"It’s always fun to win against Harlan. I was really proud of how some of the girls responded to adversity throughout their matches," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Spencer Pauley.
The D-S junior varsity girls slipped past Harlan by an 8-7 finish.
D-S girls won six of 10 singles matches and two of five in doubles play.
Singles winners for D-S were Zoey Beery, Silvia Estrada, Mersadees Fineran, Ana Chan, Shelby Kastner and Christell Salazar.
Winning their doubles matches for the Monarchs were the teams of Emma Ahrenholtz and Olivia Meyer and Yaretzi Aleman and Kastner.
Varsity results from Friday are below.
Singles
No. 1 - Paola Martinez (D-S) defeated Liz Devine, 8-6; No. 2 - Kiana Schulz (D-S) defeated Alli Owens, 8-0; No. 3 - Hailey Meseck (D-S) defeated Josie Knudsen, 8-6; No. 4 - Grace Coenen (H) defeated Hannah Weber, 8-6; No. 5 - Abby Gehlsen(D-S) defeated Casey Kohl (8-6); No. 6 - Erica Rust (H) defeated Evelyn Lopez, 8-6