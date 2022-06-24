D-S girls earn Hawkeye 10 split with St. Albert

The Denison-Schleswig softball team earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference split with Council Bluffs St. Albert on Tuesday night at Council Bluffs.

In game one, St. Albert rallied for three runs late in a 9-8 victory in eight innings. D-S then bounced back with lopsided 11-1 triumph in five innings in game two.

The split left Kevin Dau’s D-S club at 6-8 in Hawkeye 10 play and 12-12 overall on the season.

Game one

D-S outhit St. Albert in game one by a 9-8 margin, but the host Falcons took advantage of three walks and four players being hit by pitches to pull out the win.

The two teams combined for 11 of the game’s 17 runs in the first three innings.

D-S led 5-0 when St. Albert plated three runs in the bottom of the second inning to pull to within 5-3.

The Falcons then netted three runs in the third to take a 6-5 lead. D-S responded with two runs in the top of the fourth to regain the lead at 7-6.

D-S added a run in the top of the seventh to go up 8-6, but St. Albert then plated two runs in the last of the seventh after two outs to tie it at 8-8 and force extra innings.

After D-S went without a run in the top of the eighth, St. Albert managed to score a run in the lower half for the win.

“We hit the ball well in game one, but walks and hit-batters just came back to haunt us. I think all three girls who walked scored and three of the four hit by pitches scored runs, so that’s just too many extra opportunities,” commented Dau.

“We thought we had the game put away up 8-6 going into the bottom of the seventh, but a couple of hits and an error allowed them to tie the game,” he added.

Cambri Brodersen went 2-for-5 at the plate for D-S with a double, one run batted in and three runs scored.

Kaitlyn Bruhn was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run. Hannah Slater went 1-for-2 with one RBI and one run. Kira Langenfeld was 1-for-4 with one RBI and two runs.

Kiana Schulz was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Lauren Bowker went 1-for-3 with one RBI, while Ashlyn Herrig was 1-for-4 with one run.

Norah Huebert opened in the circle for D-S and threw three innings.

She gave up six runs on four hits and walked three.

Brodersen added four innings in the circle, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts.

D-S had a total of nine stolen bases in the opener, as Brodersen, Kaitlyn Bruhn and Herrig all had two apiece.

Game two

The D-S girls put together a 12-hit attack and set the tone offensively right away in their 10-run victory in game

two.

D-S scored six runs in the top of the first inning and led 7-1 after two innings of play.

The Monarchs then plated two runs in each of the fourth and fifth frames to pull away for the win.

All nine girls in the batting lineup for D-S had hits.

Langenfeld went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Bowker was 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs.

Herrig also went 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Slater finished 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs. Autumn Nemitz also was 1-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and one run.

Hitting safely with singles were Brodersen, Schulz, Teryn Fink and Kaitlyn Bruhn.

Huebert went the distance in the circle for the win.

She gave up one run on three hits with one strikeout and three walks in five innings of work.

The Monarchs stole six bases with Bowker having two to lead the way for the winners.

“We hit the ball well again and played solid defense in game two,” Dau said.