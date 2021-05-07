D-S girls earn triangular title in golf at Denison

The Denison-Schleswig girls hosted their final home golf action of the season on Monday and came away with a triangular victory over Kuemper Catholic and Lewis Central.

In competition at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison, the Monarchs shot a winning team score of 213.

Lewis Central was second at 240 with Kuemper Catholic third at 242.

Tessa Petersen of D-S and Kenna Soppe of Kuemper Catholic both shot 50s, but Soppe earned medalist honors based on the tiebreaker.

Kelsey Jorgensen shot a 52 for D-S. She was followed by Camryn Schultz (53), Bailey Roecker (58), Lizzy Ayala (59) and Kennedy Marten (64).

The 213 finish for D-S was its best of the season by five strokes.