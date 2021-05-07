 Skip to main content
D-S girls earn triangular title in golf at Denison
D-S girls earn triangular title in golf at Denison

D-S girls at home golf

Denison-Schleswig's Lizzy Ayala hits a shot to the green on Hole No. 12 in recent golf action at Denison. Photo by Todd Danner

The Denison-Schleswig girls hosted their final home golf action of the season on Monday and came away with a triangular victory over Kuemper Catholic and Lewis Central.

In competition at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison, the Monarchs shot a winning team score of 213.

Lewis Central was second at 240 with Kuemper Catholic third at 242.

Tessa Petersen of D-S and Kenna Soppe of Kuemper Catholic both shot 50s, but Soppe earned medalist honors based on the tiebreaker.

Kelsey Jorgensen shot a 52 for D-S. She was followed by Camryn Schultz (53), Bailey Roecker (58), Lizzy Ayala (59) and Kennedy Marten (64).

The 213 finish for D-S was its best of the season by five strokes.

"The girls continue to inch closer to their goal of a team score of 200," the Denison-Schleswig coaching staff remarked.

