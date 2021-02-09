D-S girls edge Atlantic for eighth consecutive win

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls won their eighth consecutive game on Friday night, as the Monarchs picked up a 60-48 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Atlantic at Denison.

Adam Mich’s D-S club improved to 7-2 in H-10 play and 15-2 overall with Friday’s 12-point triumph at home.

The Monarchs got out strong with a 22-9 first-quarter lead. The hosts led 33-17 at halftime and 48-35 after three quarters.

Atlantic, behind the hot play of senior Haley Rasmussen, rallied to within five points at 50-45 with three minutes remaining in the fourth, but the Monarchs then outscored the Trojans 10-3 the rest of the way.

Rasmussen led Atlantic with 26 points, netting 21 of her total in the second half to fuel Atlantic’s rally.

"Rasmussen is one of the best players in the Hawkeye 10. We knew what she was capable of, but I thought our girls responded down the stretch by hitting critical free throws," commented Mich, whose team was 8-of-12 at the foul line in the fourth quarter and 14-of-19 overall for the game.