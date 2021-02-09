D-S girls edge Atlantic for eighth consecutive win

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls won their eighth consecutive game on Friday night, as the Monarchs picked up a 60-48 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory over Atlantic at Denison.
Adam Mich’s D-S club improved to 7-2 in H-10 play and 15-2 overall with Friday’s 12-point triumph at home.
The Monarchs got out strong with a 22-9 first-quarter lead. The hosts led 33-17 at halftime and 48-35 after three quarters.
Atlantic, behind the hot play of senior Haley Rasmussen, rallied to within five points at 50-45 with three minutes remaining in the fourth, but the Monarchs then outscored the Trojans 10-3 the rest of the way.
Rasmussen led Atlantic with 26 points, netting 21 of her total in the second half to fuel Atlantic’s rally.
"Rasmussen is one of the best players in the Hawkeye 10. We knew what she was capable of, but I thought our girls responded down the stretch by hitting critical free throws," commented Mich, whose team was 8-of-12 at the foul line in the fourth quarter and 14-of-19 overall for the game.
Hannah Neemann led D-S with 23 points, adding six rebounds and two steals.
Paige Andersen posted a double-double with 15 points and 15 boards to go with three assists.
Cambri Brodersen added nine points after sinking all three of her three-point efforts. She also had three boards.
Ellie Magnuson chipped in with eight points, four boards, four assists and three steals.
Sophie Sonnichsen also had five points and eight boards for the Monarchs, which dominated the glass by a 41-22 margin.
The two teams combined for 25 turnovers, as D-S was guilty of 15 and Atlantic 10.
"It was a good conference win over a good Atlantic team. I was very pleased how we responded to Atlantic’s rally in the second half," Mich said.
JV results
D-S won the junior varsity game, 35-25.
Olivia Meyer led D-S with 10 points to go with five rebounds.
Kiana Schulz added eight points and eight boards. Kaitlyn Bruhn had five points. Hannah Slater also had five points, seven boards, four steals and three assists.
Kira Langenfeld finished with three points and six boards. Kaylie Beam and Addison Inman each had two points.
Freshmen results
The Carroll freshmen girls beat D-S, 30-24.
Claire Leinen led D-S with 12 points.
Amy Estrada added six points. Kaylie Beam, Quinlan Bygness and Taylor Totten all had two points for the Monarchs.