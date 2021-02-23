D-S girls edge Boone by seven to advance to regional final

Like D-S, Boone had two double-digit scorers, as Emma Dighton had a team-high 18 points, while Natalee Danner had 11 points and four steals for the Toreadors.

Danner knocked down three long-range bombs with Dighton connecting on two tries from behind the three-point arc.

Boone also was able to stay in the game after committing only four turnovers. D-S turned the ball over 17 times in all.

"We knew going in that Boone was going to be a tough team. They play in a very tough conference with a lot of strong teams, so we knew we were going to have our hands full," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

"We also knew Boone liked to shoot a lot of three-pointers. They hit five in the second half to get back in the game and make it close, but I was just really proud of how our girls responded down the stretch by putting the game away at the free throw line," he added.

"We also talked before the game that we had to dominate the glass and we did that. We had 32 defensive boards, but I was real happy with having 17 offensive boards, because a lot of those resulted in second-chance points for us."