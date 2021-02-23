D-S girls edge Boone by seven to advance to regional final

Survive and move on.
The Denison-Schleswig girls did exactly that on Saturday night, as the Monarchs were able to hold off a late Boone rally for a 52-45 victory in a Class 4A, Region 8 semifinal basketball game at Denison.
The seven-point triumph moved the eighth-ranked D-S girls to 18-4 overall and into a third meeting with No. 9 Harlan (16-5) in the Region 8 championship game tonight (Tuesday) at Denison at 7 p.m.
Rivals in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, D-S beat Harlan twice during the regular season with victories of 40-32 back on December 11, 2020, at Harlan, and 61-57 on Jan. 28 at Denison.
Against unrated Boone, D-S raced out to a 10-2 lead early on before taking a 14-5 lead after the first quarter.
Boone outscored D-S 15-12 in the second quarter to pull to within six at 26-20 at halftime.
The Monarchs then outscored the Toreadors 17-12 in the third quarter en route to taking an 11-point lead at 43-32 into the final eight minutes of play.
Boone outscored D-S 13-9 in the fourth quarter with all nine Monarch points coming at free throw line in 16 attempts.
D-S was 0-of-9 from the field in the fourth.
The D-S girls led by two at 46-44 with three minutes remaining. One minute later, the lead still was two at 47-45 for the Monarchs, which finished off the Toreadors by scoring the game’s final five points with all five points at the free throw line.
Paige Andersen hit one with 58 seconds left to make it 48-45. Ellie Magnuson made it 49-45 with one foul shot at the 34.7 mark. Cierra Kastner then sank two free throws with 23.8 left to make it 51-45, while Cambri Brodersen scored the game’s final point on a free throw with 11.9 left.
D-S was 15-of-23 on foul shots in the game.
From the field, the Monarchs were just 3-of-12 from three-point range and 17-of-48 overall from the field for 35 percent.
Boone managed to stay in the game by hitting seven three-point baskets in 28 attempts. The Toreadors, though, finished just 16-of-55 overall from the floor for 29 percent.
Boone was 6-of-12 at the free throw line on the night.
D-S dominated Boone on the glass, outrebounding the Toreadors by a 49-18 margin with 32 defensive rebounds pulled down by the hosts.
Hannah Neemann led D-S with a double-double effort of 17 points and 18 rebounds (13 defensive) to go with three shot blocks.
Neemann, in fact, had already completed a double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 boards to her credit before the break.
Andersen contributed 13 points, six boards and two assists. She netted seven of her 13 points after halftime.
Magnuson added 10 points, seven boards and three assists. She scored eight of her 10 in the second half, including seven in the third quarter alone.
Brodersen connected for seven points with six boards and one assist.
Sophie Sonnichsen had three points, four boards and one assist.
Cierra Kastner finished with two points after sinking two big free throws in the final minute. Her two made free throws came after she entered the game 0-of-5 at the foul line on the season.
Kastner also grabbed three rebounds with two on the defensive end, including a huge pulldown late that sent her to the foul line with just over 23 seconds left to play.
Like D-S, Boone had two double-digit scorers, as Emma Dighton had a team-high 18 points, while Natalee Danner had 11 points and four steals for the Toreadors.
Danner knocked down three long-range bombs with Dighton connecting on two tries from behind the three-point arc.
Boone also was able to stay in the game after committing only four turnovers. D-S turned the ball over 17 times in all.
"We knew going in that Boone was going to be a tough team. They play in a very tough conference with a lot of strong teams, so we knew we were going to have our hands full," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"We also knew Boone liked to shoot a lot of three-pointers. They hit five in the second half to get back in the game and make it close, but I was just really proud of how our girls responded down the stretch by putting the game away at the free throw line," he added.
"We also talked before the game that we had to dominate the glass and we did that. We had 32 defensive boards, but I was real happy with having 17 offensive boards, because a lot of those resulted in second-chance points for us."
"Neemann just dominated the boards. I thought Brodersen had some big points for us in the second half. Magnuson stepped up in the third offensively when Boone was concentrating on Neemann and Andersen in the paint," Mich remarked.
"And then having Kastner (Cierra) step up the way she did late for us was great to see. That’s a senior doing what she needs to do to help her team advance, but she is just a scrappy player and been that way all year," the Monarch boss noted.
So a third meeting with Harlan is now set up.
"It’s going to be a good one. There aren’t any secrets. Both teams know what the other team’s strengths and weaknesses are. This is what the girls have worked for all year. We get a chance to advance to the state tournament on our home floor, so that’s all you can ask for," Mich said.