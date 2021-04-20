D-S girls edge Creston for first soccer victory of season

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ soccer team broke into the win column on Thursday night, as the Monarchs picked up a 3-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference victory at Creston.

With the win, Nick Bradley’s D-S club moved to 1-2 in Hawkeye 10 play and 1-3 overall in matches on the season.

Estela Lupian (34.59), Mary Clare Matthews (42:06) and Bailey Gibbons (69:50) all scored goals for the Monarchs, which outshot the Panthers 30-12, including 17-9 in shots on goal overall.

D-S goalkeeper Amy Estrada had seven saves on the night.

"The girls played tough," commented Bradley.

"We moved to four forwards tonight and it helped tremendously, as we were able to get 17 shots on goal."