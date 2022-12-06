D-S girls edge Kuemper in Hawkeye 10 play

A fast start and strong finish bolted the Denison-Schleswig varsity girls to a 52-41 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball victory over Kuemper Catholic on Saturday at Denison.

It was the first victory of the season for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which moved to 1-2 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) contest at Glenwood.

The D-S girls got out to a 12-6 lead after one quarter of play and led 26-22 lead at halftime.

Kuemper pulled to within 35-33 after three quarters, but then the host Monarchs outscored the Lady Knights 17-8 over the final eight minutes for the win.

Eight different girls scored for D-S, which finished 6-of-22 from three-point range and 18-of-51 overall from the field for 35 percent.

Kiana Schulz paced the D-S girls with 14 points, adding six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Lauren Bowker added nine points, all in the first half, while contributing one rebound and one steal.

Whitlee Auen finished with eight points, seven assists, five boards, four steals and one block.

Addison Inman had seven points, five boards and one block. Kaitlyn Bruhn knocked down four points with three boards and two assists.

Olivia Meyer also had four points, three boards, four steals and one assist.

Claire Leinen had three points and four boards, while Mayah Slater finished with three points, two boards and two blocks.

The D-S girls were outrebounded 40-34.

The two teams combined for 43 turnovers, as D-S had 20 of the violations.

“It was so far our best game of the season. We got off to a nice start and played well throughout,” commented Mich.

“It was the first time all season that we played mainly man-to-man defense and I thought we did a good job, especially on the Mayhall (Catherine) girl,” he added.

“Schulz had a nice game for us. Auen played well all-around and I thought we got nice contributions off the bench, so it was good to see us have a balanced attack and beat a good team like Kuemper Catholic in a big conference game.”

“With all that’s been going on as well, it was good to see the girls keep their focus. It was an emotional day and the girls showed a lot of character,” Mich said.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls topped Kuemper Catholic, 49-26.

Kamden Bruhn paced D-S with nine points.

Norah Huebert and Sara Mun each had eight points. Samantha Chandler finished with seven points, three boards and three steals as well.