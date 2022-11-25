D-S girls edge T.J. in basketball scrimmage

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ basketball team picked up a 31-27 victory over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in an Achievement Challenge scrimmage on Friday night at Council Bluffs.

The Achievement Challenge scrimmage was formerly the Iowa Hall of Pride scrimmage.

D-S raced out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter.

In the second quarter, the Monarchs outscored T.J. 1-0 en route to a 15-5 lead at halftime.

T.J. outscored D-S 10-5 in the third quarter to pull to within 20-15 entering the final quarter.

Neither team had good offensive nights.

D-S was 10-of-48 (21 percent) from the field, including 3-of-22 from two-point range and 7-of-26 from three-point range.

The Monarchs were 4-of-12 at the free throw line.

T.J., on the other hand, was 7-of-42 (17 percent)from the floor, including just 2-of-14 from behind the three-point arc.

The Yellowjackets were 11-of-25 at the foul line on the night.

Kiana Schulz led D-S with 10 points, adding seven rebounds and two steals.

She was 3-of-7 from three-point range.

Lauren Bowker chipped in with seven points, two boards and one steal.

Six of Bowker’s seven points came on a pair of three-point baskets in the second half.

Whitlee Auen had six points, eight boards, five assists and four steals.

Olivia Meyer drained two three-point baskets in the first half for six points.

Mayah Slater also had two points, nine rebounds and one assist.

Addison Inman didn’t score for the Monarchs, but pulled down a team-high 15 rebounds to go with one assist and one steal.

The D-S girls turned the ball over 20 times, while T.J. was guilty of 16 violations in the game.

“Offensively, it wasn’t a great night for either team, but I thought defensively, we played pretty well for the marjority of the game,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“We did shoot well from behind the arc with seven threes, but we just seemed to struggle in the paint with only three makes in 22 attempts on the night. That’s an area we have to get better at,” noted Mich.

D-S outrebounded T.J., 43-31.

“We had 16 offensive boards, but we need to do a better job of finishing around the basket,” Mich said.

“Schulz led us and I thought Auen had a nice all-around game. She had a nice driving layup down the middle that gave us a little breathing room late in the fourth quarter,” Mich added.

“We had some other girls step up. Inman had a nice game with 15 rebounds. In the end, I thought we learned some things and areas where we need to get better at moving forward,” the Monarch boss remarked.