D-S girls edge Tri-Center in bowling

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ bowling team ran their young season record to 2-0 on Tuesday with a 2,310-2,225 victory over Tri-Center at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The D-S girls actually went into baker bowling down 116 pins before rallying for the win.

Brittany Musgrave led D-S with a 334 series after shooting games of 136 and 201, respectively.

Brianna Musgrave was next with a 334 series, as she identical games of 167.

She was followed by Nevaeh Brandt (139-126—265), Claire Miller (144-116-260), Leigha Brungardt (140-111-251) and Alexis Hartwig (113-113—226).

The D-S girls had a two-game series of 1,447.

Tri-Center did not have a junior varsity team, but the Monarch girls still bowled on Tuesday.

McKennon Olson led D-S with a 270 series (134-136).

She was followed by Taylor Totten (142-118—260), Calli Korner (120-97—217), Emily Bahnsen (72-144—216), Maggie Hennings (122-93—215) and Isabel Westphalen (107-99—206).