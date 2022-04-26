D-S girls fall 9-0 on tennis court to Lewis Central

Playing its third match in four days and all away from home, the Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team suffered a 9-0 loss to Lewis Central on Friday at Council Bluffs.

The setback dropped Spencer Pauley’s D-S club to 0-4 in duals on the season.

“The wind was a huge factor in today’s matches, as the girls had to change their swings and footwork because of it,” commented Pauley.

“Give Lewis Central credit for how they battled in the conditions,” he added.

“Zoey Beery had a close singles match. She is starting to have more confidence in her swing.”

“Hailey Meseck and Emma Ahrenholtz fought hard in their number one doubles match. Each game was close and could have went either way,” Pauley said.

“Kiana Schulz had a back-and-forth match with her singles opponent and is getting better each showing on the court,” the Monarch boss stated.

LC also won nine of 10 matches in junior varsity action with the Titans winning seven of eight in doubles play and both singles matches.

The lone doubles team to win for the D-S JV was the tandem of Mirna Vasquez and Nevaeh Boland, who picked up a 6-3 victory over the Lady Titans’ team of McNeal and Allely.

The D-S varsity girls were back in action on Monday against Council Bluffs St. Albert at Denison, as the Monarchs were on their home court for only the second time this season.

Varsity results from Friday’s match against Lewis Central are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Lanee Olsen (LC) defeated Hailey Meseck, 8-2; No. 2 - Oasis Opheim (LC) defeated Abby Guttierrez, 8-0; No. 3 - Addee Murray (LC) defeated Kiana Schulz, 8-6; No. 4 - Mallory Kjeldgaard (LC) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-3; No. 5 - Alexis Opheim (LC) defeated Lynnae Johnson, 8-0; No. 6 - Brooklyn Damgaard (LC) defeated Zoey Beery, 8-5

Doubles