D-S girls fall at Creston in overtime

Denison-Schleswig’s long road trip to Creston on Friday night resulted in a 57-49 loss in overtime for the Monarchs in a Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball matchup with the Panthers.

The setback was the second in a row for D-S, which fell to 2-5 in H-10 play and 2-7 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) nonconference game against East Sac County at Denison.

Creston led by eight at 15-7 after one quarter, but D-S outscored the Panthers 21-13 in the second quarter to force a 28-28 tie at halftime.

Creston started the second half strong with a 17-11 scoring advantage in the third quarter for a 45-39 lead going into the fourth, but the Monarchs outscored the hosts 10-4 over the final eight minutes to force overtime tied at 49-49.

D-S actually led by one at 49-48 late in regulation, but a Creston girl hit one of two free throws with 2.3 seconds left to the game and send it to overtime.

Creston then outscored D-S 8-0 in the extra four-minute session for the win.

“The girls battled all night. After our slow start, I thought we played pretty well the rest of the way,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“We had a lead late in regulation, but we just couldn’t hold it, as they (Creston) were able to knock down a one of two free throws in the final seconds after we fouled,” he added.

“Then in overtime, we got good looks, but we just couldn’t get anything to fall,” noted Mich, whose team finished 8-of-34 from three-point range and 18-of-61 overall from the field for 30 percent.

The Monarchs also hit just 5-of-14 free throws on the night,” remarked Mich, whose squad also was dealt a blow in the second quarter when point guard Whitlee Auen went down with a knee injury and didn’t return to the game.

“Auen went for a long rebound and just landed wrong after trying to keep the ball alive,” Mich said.

Kiana Schulz led D-S with 14 points to go with seven rebounds. She scored 12 of her points on four, three-point field goals

Olivia Meyer added seven points, two boards and two steals.

Claire Leinen had six points, four assists and two boards. Mayah Slater finished with five points, eight boards, two assists and one steal.

Auen also had five points, one board and one assist before leaving early in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Kaitlyn Bruhn had four points, four boards and two blocks. Samantha Chandler also had four points, two boards, two assists and five steals.

Addison Inman contributed two points, seven boards, one assist and one steal, while Lauren Bowker had two points, three boards and one block for the Monarchs.

Creston outrebounded D-S 38-36, as the Panthers grabbed 32 defensive boards on the night.

The two teams combined for 31 turnovers with D-S committing 15 and Creston 16.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 37-26.

Mayah Slater led D-S with 16 points.

Lauryn Turin added six points. Kamden Bruhn also had five points for the Monarchs, while Sara Mun had three points, seven boards and three steals.

Freshmen results

Creston defeated the D-S freshmen, 24-22.

Sara Mun had 12 points to lead D-S.

Gracen Plagge added six points, followed by Tanna Petersen and Lyli Morgan with two each.