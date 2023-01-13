D-S girls fall at home to Raiders

Denison-Schleswig let a nine-point lead slip away after three quarters on Tuesday night, as the Monarch girls suffered a tough 59-58 nonconference basketball loss to East Sac County at Denison.

The loss was the third in a row for D-S, which fell to 2-8 overall on the season. The win was the second straight for ESC, which also moved to 2-8 overall.

D-S led 27-26 at halftime and 47-38 going into the fourth.

Late in regulation, D-S led 57-56 when a three-point basket by ESC’s Makenna Steiger put the Raiders up 59-57 with 1:11 left on the clock.

Mayah Slater hit one of two free throws with 50 seconds left to pull D-S to within 59-58.

The Monarchs had one last scoring opportunity, but an attempt from near half court failed as time expired.

For the game, D-S was 10-of-26 from three-point range and 20-of-54 overall from the field for 37 percent.

The Monarchs were 8-of-11 at the free throw line.

ESC, on the other hand, was 10-of-25 from behind the three-point arc and 17-of-53 overall from the floor for 32 percent.

The Raiders converted 15-of-21 foul shots in the win.

Tuesday’s contest featured some outstanding long-range shooting from Kiana Schulz of D-S and ESC’s Steiger, both of whom drilled seven, three-point baskets for their respective teams.

Both led their teams with 25 points apiece.

The seven three-point baskets for Schulz were just one short of a school record, according to Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

Schulz, who was 7-of-8 from that range, also grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists.

Addison Inman complemented Schulz with seven points and a team-high 13 rebounds to go with three steals and two assists.

Olivia Meyer added seven points, five boards and two assists.

Lauren Bowker had five points and three boards, while Mayah Slater also had five points and four boards.

Kaitlyn Bruhn chipped in with four points and four boards. Claire Leinen had three points and three boards, while Samantha Chandler finished with two points and six assists for the Monarchs, which were outrebounded by a 38-28 margin.

D-S played the contest without guard Whitlee Auen, who is currently nursing a knee injury.

“It was frustrating to lose this game, but I was pleased with how the girls battled and put themselves in position to win the game at the end,” Mich said.

“Schulz and the Steiger girl really put on a shooting display. The game was in our grasp to start the fourth, but we just couldn’t finish. We took a lot of quick shots in the fourth quarter and couldn’t finish,” he added.

“Schulz had a great game for us. Inman had a huge night on the boards for us. I thought Chandler and Leinen did a nice job in filling in for Auen,” noted Mich, whose team turned the ball over 13 times in the loss.

ESC was guilty of nine violations.

“Also, the game was called very tight in the first half with a lot of fouls on both teams,” Mich said.

“The officials let the girls play a little more in the second half and the play was more physical,” the Monarch boss stated.

JV results

D-S won the junior varsity game, 29-21.

Mayah Slater led D-S with seven points.

Kamden Bruhn added six points and six rebounds. Sara Mun had five points, five boards, three steals and two blocks, while Norah Huebert finished with five points and four boards for the Monarchs.