The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls were limited to single digits in three of the four quarters on February 4, as the Monarchs suffered a 51-30 nonconference loss to Carroll High at Denison.

The loss was the fourth in a row for D-S, which fell to 3-16 overall on the season.

Carroll got out strong, as the Tigers led 14-2 after one quarter of play.

In fact, D-S didn’t score until 50 seconds left in the first quarter on a basket by Kamden Bruhn.

D-S responded in the second quarter, though, outscoring Carroll 23-14 to pull to within three at 28-25 at halftime.

Carroll pulled away in the second half, as the Tigers outscored D-S 23-5 after the break, including 9-1 in the third quarter and 14-4 over the final eight minutes of play.

D-S scored all five of its second-half points at the free throw line, as the Monarchs didn’t make a shot from the field, going 0-of-12 in the third quarter and 0-of-10 in the fourth.

For the game, D-S was 3-of-21 from three-point range and just 9-of-40 overall from the field for 23 percent.

D-S was 9-of-17 at the free throw line.

Carroll, on the other hand, was 3-of-9 from behind the three-point arc and 14-of-42 overall from the floor for 33 percent.

The Tigers went to the free throw line 27 times and converted 20.

Mayah Slater and Kiana Schulz both reached double figures for D-S.

Slater with 11 points to go with six rebounds.

Schulz tallied 10 points with six boards, two assists and two steals.

Lauren Bowker added five points, one board and one assist. Kaitlyn Bruhn had two points and five boards, while Kamden Bruhn finished with two points.

D-S turned the ball over 21 times in the defeat.

“We had a little momentum at halftime being down only three, but we just couldn’t get shots to fall in the second half. We attacked the basket better, but we just struggled to get anything going offensively for the majority of the game,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

JV results

Carroll won the junior varsity game, 47-38.

Lola Mendlik had a team-high 10 points for D-S.

Kamden Bruhn added nine points with Quinlan Bygness netting seven.