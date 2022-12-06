D-S girls fall at Storm Lake

Adam Mich’s Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ basketball team shot just 21 percent from the floor in a 70-37 nonconference loss on Thursday night at Storm Lake.

The defeat dropped D-S to 0-2 on the young season.

D-S led 19-15 after one quarter, but then Storm Lake outscored the Monarchs 13-2 in the second quarter to take a 28-21 lead into the halftime locker room.

Storm Lake scored 22 of the 29 points in the third quarter and opened up a 50-28 lead going into the final eight minutes of play.

On the night, D-S sank 7-of-29 three-point baskets and finished 11-of-52 overall for 21 percent.

The Monarchs also were 8-of-16 at the free throw line.

Storm Lake, on the other hand, was 27-of-64 from the field (8-23 three-pointers) for 42 percent.

The Tornadoes were good on 8-of-12 foul shots.

“We came out in a box-and-one against their freshmen guard who was averaging 32 points a game, while shooting 60 percent from three-point range,” Mich said.

“We held her in check most of the night, but two other players took advantage and led them. We struggled from the field shooting the ball, something we need to continue to work on,” added Mich, whose team was outrebounded by a 40-33 margin.

D-S turned the ball over 20 times, while Storm Lake was guilty of 12 violations.

“Storm Lake is a much improved team and will probably find themselves ranked this season, We just have to get more consistent in all phases of the game,” Mich stated.

Kiana Schulz led D-S with 13 points (three, three-pointers) and was the lone Monarch player to reach double figures.

She added eight rebounds and two assists.

Whitlee Auen chipped in with six points, six boards, five assists and three steals.

Mayah Slater had five points, eight boards, two shot blocks and one steal.

Addison Inman also had five points, four boards and one assist.

Samantha Chandler finished with three points and two assists. Lauren Bowker also had three points and two boards, while Olivia Meyer wound up with two points and three boards.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls lost 27-14.

Quinlan Bygness led D-S with eight points.

Samantha Chandler, Gaby Cardenas and Lola Mendlik all had two points apiece.