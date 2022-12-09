D-S girls fall away from home at Glenwood

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls struggled to get its offense going in a 65-42 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball loss on Tuesday night at Glenwood.

The 23-point setback dropped Adam Mich’s D-S club to 1-2 in H-10 play and 1-3 overall with a contest scheduled for tonight (Friday) against Harlan at Denison.

Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp scored a game-high 24 points for the Rams, which led 14-10 after one quarter and 35-19 at halftime after the hosts outscored the Monarchs 21-9 in the second quarter.

D-S was able to cut the lead down to 10 at one mark in the third quarter, but still trailed by 20 at 49-29 going into the final eight minutes of play.

“Glenwood’s halfcourt man-to-man pressure defense caused us some problems in the second quarter. We just couldn’t get our offense going,” commented Mich.

“Glenwood plays a physical style of ball and we just couldn’t match their physicality. We were able to cut the lead to 10 points in the third quarter, but before we knew it, the lead was back to 20 points and we just couldn’t recover,” he added.

“The Hopp girl is a good one. We tried a lot of different things on her defensively, but she had a good night,” Mich said.

For the game, D-S was just 3-of-15 from three-point range and 18-of-41 overall from the field for 44 percent.

The Monarchs were 3-of-9 at the free throw line.

Glenwood, meanwhile, was 8-of-27 from behind the three-point arc and 23-of-55 overall from the floor for 42 percent.

The Rams went to the foul line 13 times with 11 makes.

Whitlee Auen paced D-S with 10 points to go with four steals and two rebounds.

Kiana Schulz added eight points and six boards despite playing on a bad ankle.

“We didn’t even know if she was going to play, as she hurt it the day before in practice. She really played well on a bad ankle,” Mich said.

Samantha Chandler contributed eight points, two boards and two assists. Mayah Slater had seven points, four boards, one assist and on steal.

“Chandler and Slater combining for 15 points off the bench were nice contributions,” Mich said.

Olivia Meyer finished with six points and one board. Kaitlyn Bruhn had two points, four boards and three assists.

Claire Leinen had one point and two boards as well for the Monarchs, which turned the ball over 21 times in the defeat.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls suffered a 41-36 loss at Glenwood.

Sara Mun led D-S with eight points. Lauryn Turin added six points.

Quinlan Bygness also had five points. Claire Leinen had four points, six boards and two assists, while Gaby Cardenas also had four points with five boards.