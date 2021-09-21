D-S girls fall in five at Creston in Hawkeye 10 play

Denison-Schleswig lost a tough 3-2 decision to Creston in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball play on Thursday night at Denison.
Visiting Creston defeated the host Monarchs 25-19, 21-25, 28-26, 19-25, 15-12, as McKenzie Mich’s D-S club fell to 0-5 in Hawkeye 10 play, 4-17 overall in matches and 14-40 in games.
With the win, Creston moved to 1-2 in Hawkeye 10 matches and 3-5 overall.
"It was a back-and-forth match all night," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Dana Marten.
"The third set was pivotal. We had leads of 7-2, 10-3 and 13-8, but just wasn’t able to finish," she added.
"Winning game four gave us a lot of momentum heading into game five. Creston actually got out to an early 5-2 lead and we just couldn’t get the lead and fell short."
"Hannah Slater had a great match for us. She was strong at the net and you could tell she wanted the ball," Marten said.
Sophie Sonnichsen led all D-S servers by going 23-of-25 with five aces to her credit.
Claire Leinen was 22-of-24 with two aces.
Anna Wiges connected on 15-of-16 serves with one ace. Kaitlyn Bruhn was 11-of-11 with two aces. Kaylie Baker also was 11-of-11.
Slater paced all Monarch hitters with 15 kills in the match.
Addison Inman had nine kills. Sonnichsen added seven kills. Claire Leinen tallied six kills and Kira Langenfeld had five kills.
Leinen contributed a team-high 34 assists in setting.
Wiges led the Monarchs with 20 digs. Sonnichsen was one back with 19 digs. Whitlee Auen had nine digs. Slater added eight digs, while Leinen, Inman and Baker all had seven digs.
Bruhn wound up with one solo block and six block assists.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls defeated Creston in two straight games, winning 25-13, 25-11.
Ashlyn Herrig led all D-S servers by going 13-of-13 with three aces.
Kaylie Baker was 11-of-11 with three aces.
Haley Huebert also was 10-of-11 with six aces to her credit.
Addison Inman had a team-high four kills, while Taylor Totten and Whitlee Auen each had three kills.
Baker led with six assists. Auen and Huebert each had four digs, while Totten and Inman each contributed one solo block.
Freshmen results
Creston won two of three games from the D-S freshmen girls on Thursday night.
The Panthers won the match 25-17, 16-25, 15-10.