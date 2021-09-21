D-S girls fall in five at Creston in Hawkeye 10 play

Denison-Schleswig lost a tough 3-2 decision to Creston in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball play on Thursday night at Denison.

Visiting Creston defeated the host Monarchs 25-19, 21-25, 28-26, 19-25, 15-12, as McKenzie Mich’s D-S club fell to 0-5 in Hawkeye 10 play, 4-17 overall in matches and 14-40 in games.

With the win, Creston moved to 1-2 in Hawkeye 10 matches and 3-5 overall.

"It was a back-and-forth match all night," commented Denison-Schleswig assistant coach Dana Marten.

"The third set was pivotal. We had leads of 7-2, 10-3 and 13-8, but just wasn’t able to finish," she added.

"Winning game four gave us a lot of momentum heading into game five. Creston actually got out to an early 5-2 lead and we just couldn’t get the lead and fell short."

"Hannah Slater had a great match for us. She was strong at the net and you could tell she wanted the ball," Marten said.

Sophie Sonnichsen led all D-S servers by going 23-of-25 with five aces to her credit.