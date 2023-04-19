Spencer Pauley’s Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team lost a 6-3 decision to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on April 11 at Council Bluffs.

The loss dropped D-S to 1-1 in duals on the season.

A.L. won four of six singles matches and two of three in doubles play.

Singles winners for D-S were Zoey Beery at the number five spot and Olivia Meyer at the No. 6 position.

Beery and Meyer also teamed up to come away with the lone doubles victory for the Monarchs.

“We knew going in that it was going to be tough to beat Abraham Lincoln on their courts. I thought we played well, but A.L. played amazing tennis,” commented Pauley.

“We just made too many errors at the net to come out with the win,” he added.

In junior varsity action, D-S won nine of 11 matches, including four in singles play and five in doubles.

Singles winners for D-S were Shelby Kastner, Abbey Meseck, Yaretzi Aleman and Victoria Santamaria.

Winning their doubles matches for the Monarchs were the teams of Meseck and Christell Salazar, Aleman and Miriam Alvarez, Kelly Ariaza and Ally Reisz, Santamaria and Maite Vargas and Nathalie Laarman and Abi Perez.

Varsity results from April 11 are below.

Singles

No. 1 — Jeena Carle (AL) defeated Kiana Schulz, 8-4; No. 2 — Kylie Hansen (AL) defeated Emma Ahrenholtz, 8-5; No. 3 — Ella Boes (AL) defeated Claire Leinen, 8-1; No. 4 — Tegan Tindall (AL) defeated Lynnae Johnson, 8-3; No. 5 — Zoey Beery (D-S) defeated Ella Schmitz, 8-3; No. 6 — Olivia Meyer (D-S) defeated Lydia Dix, 8-4

Doubles

No. 1 — Carle/Tindall (AL) defeated Schulz/Leinen, 8-1; No. 2 — Hansen/Boes (AL) defeated Ahrenholtz/Johnson, 8-0; No. 3 — Meyer/Beery (D-S) defeated Schmitz/Dix, 8-3