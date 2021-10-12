D-S girls fall in three to Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10

The Denison-Schleswig girls dropped a 3-0 decision to Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Council Bluffs.
The host Lady Titans defeated the Monarchs 25-7, 25-7, 25-15, as McKenzie Mich’s D-S club fell to 0-9 in Hawkeye 10 play, 5-24 overall in matches and 18-59 in games.
"Lewis Central has a young and talented team," commented Mich.
"They’re very aggressive at the net and they serve tough as well. We had a hard time for the majority of the match getting them out of system," she added.
"They (LC) play up-tempo and their offensive aggressiveness kept our defense running around all night. For us, we just didn’t get a lot of attempts at the net," Mich noted.
Teryn Fink paced all D-S servers by going 7-of-7. Anna Wiges was 5-of-5 with one ace.
Kaylie Baker also hit all five of her serves. Kaitlyn Bruhn was 4-of-5 as well.
Hannah Slater led the Monarch hitters with three kills. Kira Langenfeld and Autumn Nemitz each had two kills.
Claire Leinen had a team-high six assists in the setting department.
Baker finished with three assists.
Wiges led the team with 13 digs. Whitlee Auen had nine digs. Ashlyn Herrig also had five digs for the Monarchs.
Baker, Nemitz and Leinen all had four digs in the match.
JV results
Lewis Central defeated the D-S junior varsity girls 25-6, 25-9.
Ashlyn Herrig, Jordyn Linn and Quinlan Bygness all were 3-of-3 at the service line.
Addison Inman led the team with three kills with Linn having two kills in the match.
Kaylie Baker had five assists. Herrig led the team with eight digs.