D-S girls fall in three to Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10

The Denison-Schleswig girls dropped a 3-0 decision to Lewis Central in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Council Bluffs.

The host Lady Titans defeated the Monarchs 25-7, 25-7, 25-15, as McKenzie Mich’s D-S club fell to 0-9 in Hawkeye 10 play, 5-24 overall in matches and 18-59 in games.

"Lewis Central has a young and talented team," commented Mich.

"They’re very aggressive at the net and they serve tough as well. We had a hard time for the majority of the match getting them out of system," she added.

"They (LC) play up-tempo and their offensive aggressiveness kept our defense running around all night. For us, we just didn’t get a lot of attempts at the net," Mich noted.

Teryn Fink paced all D-S servers by going 7-of-7. Anna Wiges was 5-of-5 with one ace.

Kaylie Baker also hit all five of her serves. Kaitlyn Bruhn was 4-of-5 as well.

Hannah Slater led the Monarch hitters with three kills. Kira Langenfeld and Autumn Nemitz each had two kills.