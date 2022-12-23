D-S girls fall on bowling alley to LC

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls suffered a 2,323-2,199 loss to Lewis Central in bowling action on Tuesday at Council Bluffs.
The loss dropped D-S to 3-1 overall in matches on the year.
Brianna Musgrave led the D-S girls with a 341 series, as she tossed games of 158 and 183, respectively.
Claire Miller carded a 295 series with games of 141 and 154, respectively.
Miller was followed by Brittany Musgrave (158-183—289), Calli Korner (126-148—274), Emily Bahnsen (109-125—234) and Maggie Hennings (110-117—227).
JV results Lewis Central won the junior varsity match, 1,579-1,546.
Ashton Randeris paced the D-S girls with a 259 series (126-133).
She was followed by Chloe Koch (88-119—207), Charlotte Schrum (120-83—203), Nathalie Laarman (100-80—180), Tayla Brodersen (86-91—177) and Yaretzi Aleman (66-76—142).