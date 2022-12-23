 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

D-S girls fall on bowling alley to LC

  • 0
D-S girl 1

Brianna Musgrave

 Todd J Danner

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls suffered a 2,323-2,199 loss to Lewis Central in bowling action on Tuesday at Council Bluffs.

The loss dropped D-S to 3-1 overall in matches on the year.

Brianna Musgrave led the D-S girls with a 341 series, as she tossed games of 158 and 183, respectively.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Claire Miller carded a 295 series with games of 141 and 154, respectively.

Miller was followed by Brittany Musgrave (158-183—289), Calli Korner (126-148—274), Emily Bahnsen (109-125—234) and Maggie Hennings (110-117—227).

JV results Lewis Central won the junior varsity match, 1,579-1,546.

Ashton Randeris paced the D-S girls with a 259 series (126-133).

She was followed by Chloe Koch (88-119—207), Charlotte Schrum (120-83—203), Nathalie Laarman (100-80—180), Tayla Brodersen (86-91—177) and Yaretzi Aleman (66-76—142).

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

D-S bowlers head into break perfect

D-S bowlers head into break perfect

The Denison-Schleswig varsity boys’ bowling team moved to 4-0 on the season with a 2,937-2,771 victory over Lewis Central on Tuesday at Counci…

Rocket teams sweep Wildcat squads

Rocket teams sweep Wildcat squads

The Ar-We-Va girls and boys picked up their first hardwood victories of the season on Saturday, as the Rocket teams defeated Glidden-Ralston i…

D-S boys win big at Clarinda

D-S boys win big at Clarinda

Denison-Schleswig used a strong second quarter on Friday night, as the Monarch boys picked up a 64-52 Hawkeye 10 Conference basketball victory…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Recommended for you