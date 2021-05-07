 Skip to main content
D-S girls fall on soccer field to Cyclones
D-S girls fall on soccer field to Cyclones

D-S girls soccer vs. Harlan

Harlan scored two goals in the final five minutes for a 5-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference girls’ soccer victory over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday at Harlan.

The loss dropped D-S to 1-4 in Hawkeye 10 play and 2-8 overall.

Harlan scored the initial goal of the match just 30 seconds in. The Cyclones led 2-0 before the Monarchs got on the board after a corner kick from Bailey Gibbons deflected off Harlan’s goalkeeper into the net to make it 2-1.

Harlan went up 3-1 before a Monarch goal by Yesenia Altamirano got D-S to within 3-2.

"With only five minutes remaining, we tried pushing up and Harlan was able to take advantage by putting in two more goals," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Nick Bradley.

"The girls played a tough match. Harlan is a good team and controlled the ball well," he added.

Amy Estrada played in goal for D-S and had 14 saves in the match.

The D-S JV girls defeated Harlan by a 2-1 final.

