D-S girls fall on volleyball court to visiting Carroll

Denison-Schleswig hosted Carroll High in nonconference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Denison with the visiting Tigers picking up a 3-1 victory over the Monarchs.

D-S won game one, 25-22, but then Carroll took the final three games by the scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-22, as the Monarchs fell to 3-12 overall in matches and 9-30 in games.

Carroll had a total of 46 kills on the night to only 20 for D-S.

Ashlyn Herrig led all D-S servers by going 19-of-21 with two aces.

Kaylie Baker went 18-of-19 with two aces as well. Claire Leinen was 12-of-13.

Kaitlyn Bruhn hit all nine of her serves, while Anna Wiges and Whitlee Auen both were 7-of-10 at the service line for the Monarchs.

Bruhn and Addison Inman each had seven kills to lead D-S.

Leinen added three kills. Baker had two and Maria Cardenas one.

Baker paced the Monarchs with 16 assists in setting.

Wiges had a team-high 19 digs. Bruhn added 12 digs. Leinen had 11 digs and Herrig 10. Baker also had six digs in the four games.

Inman had two solo blocks. Bruhn had two solo blocks and one block assist. Leinen finished with one solo block and one block assist, as did Cardenas.

“We came out strong and got the first set, but then we just sort of lost our mental focus and Carroll was able to take advantage of that,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach McKenzie Mich.

“The difference? We just had too many small errors that hurt us. We actually played better for the most part, but as a team, we just had a slow transition to base when we didn’t have the ball,” she added.

“Carroll had a good outside hitter and she was the one that hurt us for the majority of the match.”

“The victory in game one was the first set win for D-S over Carroll since 2016, according to Mich.

“I think we had Carroll on its heels a little bit after the first set. The match just turned in Carroll’s favor after that and we didn’t respond the way we needed to,” Mich said.

For Carroll, Shay Sinnard had a night with 14 kills and 10 digs.

Madison Thornock had nine kills and six digs for the visitors.

Katelyn Aden contributed eight kills, three digs and three blocks, while Camryn Schable wound up with eight kills, four digs, three blocks and one assist for the Tigers.

JV results

Carroll won two straight games from the D-S junior varsity girls, winning 25-16, 25-15.

Elli Heiden and Quinlan Bygness each hit all six of their serves for D-S in the match.

Mayah Slater led D-S with three kills. Taylor Totten added two kills.

Lauryn Turin had a team-high six assists.

Heiden led with 12 digs in the match. Bygness added eight digs.