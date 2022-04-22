D-S girls fall to Atlantic in tennis action

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team fell 7-2 to Atlantic in Hawkeye 10 Conference action on Tuesday at Atlantic.

The loss dropped D-S to 0-2 in duals on the season.

Atlantic won five of the six singles matches and two of three in doubles competition.

Emma Ahrenholtz was the lone singles winner for D-S, as she picked up an 8-1 victory over Atlantic’s Malena Woodward in the number three spot.

The Monarch doubles team of Mersadees Fineran and Zoey Beery also won 8-6 over the Trojan tandem of Rio Johnson and Quincy Sorenson.

The D-S junior varsity girls bettered Atlantic, 7-4, including winning five of nine doubles matches.

Singles winners for D-S were Abbey Meseck and Shelby Kastner.

Varsity results from Tuesday’s match are below.

Singles

No. 1 - Addie Schmitt (A) defeated Hailey Meseck, 8-5; No. 2 - Aspen Niklasen (A) defeated Abby Guttierez, 8-1; No. 3 - Emma Ahrenholtz (D-S) defeated Malena Woodward, 8-1; No. 4 - Kiera Olsen (A) defeated Lynnae Johnson, 8-2; No. 5 - Rio Johnson (A) defeated Zoey Beery, 8-4; No. 6 - Quincy Sorenson (A) defeated Mersadees Fineran, 8-3

Doubles