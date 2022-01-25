D-S girls fall to Clarinda in bowling competition

Clarinda was a 2,594-2,474 winner over Denison-Schleswig in varsity girls’ bowling action on Thursday at Frontier Lanes at Clarinda.

The loss was the second in a row for D-S, which slipped to 6-3 overall in duals on the season.

Claire Miller topped all D-S bowlers on Thursday with a 402 series, firing games of 172 and 231.

Payton Mathies shot a 340 series with identical games of 170.

Brianna Musgrave shot a 333 series with games of 148 and 185.