D-S girls fall to Harlan in Class 2A regional soccer

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ soccer team lost a tough 2-1 decision to Harlan in a Class 2A regional soccer match on Friday night at Harlan.
The defeat ended the 2021 season for D-S at 4-12 overall under veteran head coach Nick Bradley.
Magaly Villa scored the lone goal for D-S at the 23:47 mark of the first half.
For the match, Harlan outshot D-S 21-15, including 14-12 in shots on goal.
Amy Estrada played goalkeeper for the Monarchs and had 12 saves.
"The Monarchs played a tough game tonight," commented Bradley, whose club lost to Harlan for the second time this season, following up a 5-3 regular season defeat on May 4 at Harlan.
"We stuck to the game plan and were able to score for a 1-0 lead. Harlan was able to make a run in the second half and put two goals in," he added.
"I’m so proud of this team and how hard they worked throughout the season. They did everything I asked of them and their hard work made them better players."
"I want to thank all of our seniors for their dedication to the program over the last four years, as their presence will be missed greatly," Bradley said.