D-S girls fall to Harlan in Class 2A regional soccer

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ soccer team lost a tough 2-1 decision to Harlan in a Class 2A regional soccer match on Friday night at Harlan.

The defeat ended the 2021 season for D-S at 4-12 overall under veteran head coach Nick Bradley.

Magaly Villa scored the lone goal for D-S at the 23:47 mark of the first half.

For the match, Harlan outshot D-S 21-15, including 14-12 in shots on goal.

Amy Estrada played goalkeeper for the Monarchs and had 12 saves.

"The Monarchs played a tough game tonight," commented Bradley, whose club lost to Harlan for the second time this season, following up a 5-3 regular season defeat on May 4 at Harlan.

"We stuck to the game plan and were able to score for a 1-0 lead. Harlan was able to make a run in the second half and put two goals in," he added.

"I’m so proud of this team and how hard they worked throughout the season. They did everything I asked of them and their hard work made them better players."