D-S girls fall to Kuemper Catholic in regular season finale

Paige Kaster finished 1-for-4 with one run batted in and Cambri Brodersen was 1-for-3 with one run.

Claire Leinen threw six innings in the circle for D-S. She allowed nine runs on nine hits, struck out two and had seven walks.

"It was a tight game for three innings. We left a lot of runners stranded on the bases early and just couldn’t get the big hit," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.

"You know, we gave up seven walks, a hit-batter and committed four errors. Kuemper was able to take advantage of all that and we just didn’t hit the ball like we had been recently," he added.

"It was a disppointing loss, but we’ll take fifth in the Hawkeye 10. You know, we had big conference wins over Atlantic and Creston."

"We finished the regular season with 19 wins after winning only three total games a year ago. We had a lot of unknowns entering the season, so I was pretty happy with how our regular season went," Dau remarked.