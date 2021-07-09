D-S girls fall to Kuemper Catholic in regular season finale

The Denison-Schleswig girls concluded their regular season on the softball field Monday night with a 9-2 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss to Kuemper Catholic at Carroll.
With the loss, D-S finished 13-7 in Hawkeye 10 play, good for fifth place in the final standings, while ending the regular season at 19-13 overall after losing to the Lady Knights for the second time this season after an 11-2 defeat back on June 10 at Denison.
D-S went up 1-0 in the top of the first. Kuemper Catholic tied it with a run in its initial at bat.
The Monarchs then plated a run in the top of the second for a 2-1 lead, but Kevin Dau’s club would not score again, as the hosts scored nine consecutive runs for the win.
Kuemper Catholic tied it at 2-2 with a run in the last of the third. The Lady Knights then plated three runs in the fourth, three more in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Kuemper Catholic outhit D-S by a 9-5 margin.
Kennedy Marten led the Monarch hitters by going 2-for-3 with one run.
Teryn Fink was 1-for-1.
Paige Kaster finished 1-for-4 with one run batted in and Cambri Brodersen was 1-for-3 with one run.
Claire Leinen threw six innings in the circle for D-S. She allowed nine runs on nine hits, struck out two and had seven walks.
"It was a tight game for three innings. We left a lot of runners stranded on the bases early and just couldn’t get the big hit," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.
"You know, we gave up seven walks, a hit-batter and committed four errors. Kuemper was able to take advantage of all that and we just didn’t hit the ball like we had been recently," he added.
"It was a disppointing loss, but we’ll take fifth in the Hawkeye 10. You know, we had big conference wins over Atlantic and Creston."
"We finished the regular season with 19 wins after winning only three total games a year ago. We had a lot of unknowns entering the season, so I was pretty happy with how our regular season went," Dau remarked.
Atlantic won the H-10 title with a 19-1 league mark, as D-S handed the Trojans their only conference loss with a 3-2 win back on June 17 at Atlantic.
Creston and Harlan tied for second with identical 16-4 marks, while Kuemper Catholic finished fourth in the league at 14-6.
JV results
Kuemper Catholic won the junior varsity game, 6-4, as the Monarchs fell to 5-6 overall.
Kaylie Baker went 2-for-2 with a double and one RBI for D-S.
Mayah Slater was 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and one run. Delany Lutz was 1-for-2 with a double and one run. Autumn Nemitz also was 1-for-2 with one run.