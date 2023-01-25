D-S girls fall to Saintes in Hawkeye 10 play

The Denison-Schleswig girls were limited to single digits in three of the four quarters on Friday night, as the Monarchs suffered a 65-34 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss to Council Bluffs St. Albert at Council Bluffs.

The loss was the sixth straight for Adam Mich’s D-S club, which fell to 2-7 in Hawkeye 10 play and 2-11 overall headed into tonight’s (Tuesday) non-league contest at Harlan.

Down only eight at 15-7 after one quarter of play, D-S was outscored 17-9 in the second quarter, as St. Albert went into halftime with a 32-16 advantage.

The Saintes then outscored the Monarchs 19-7 in the third quarter to take a 51-23 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

D-S struggled on the offensive end, as the Monarchs were just 3-of-28 from three-point range and 12-of-48 overall from the floor for 25 percent.

D-S also was 7-of-11 at the free throw line.

St. Albert, on the other hand, was 8-of-19 from behind the three-point arc and 23-of-56 overall from the floor for 41 percent.

The Saintes were 11-of-19 at the foul line.

“We actually shot the ball better from inside the paint than we had been, but we settled too much in the first half shooting the long ball,” commented Mich.

“We played better on both ends in the second half. We did a better job of taking care of the ball also, but we just got complacent and didn’t do a very good job of being aggressive, especially in the first half,” he added.

Kiana Schulz paced the D-S girls with 12 points to go with four rebounds, two steals and one assist before going to the bench with five fouls late.

Schulz scored 10 of her 12 points after halftime.

Olivia Meyer added nine points. Samantha Chandler finished with seven points, five boards, one assist and one steal.

Lauren Bowker had four points and three boards, while Mayah Slater wound up with two points and five boards for the Monarchs, which turned the ball 13 times and were outrebounded by a 39-29 margin.

St. Albert was guilty of only five turnovers on the night.

JV results

St. Albert won the junior varsity game, 46-41.

Kamden Bruhn led D-S with 13 points.

Quinlan Bygness added nine points and six boards. Mayah Slater had eight points, three steals and two assists, while Gaby Cardenas also had four points and four boards.

Sara Mun had four points and three boards, while Lola Mendlik finished with three points and three boards.