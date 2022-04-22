D-S girls fall to St. Albert on soccer field

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ soccer team slipped to 1-2 overall on Tuesday with a 4-1 loss to Council Bluffs St. Albert at Denison.

St. Albert’s Ella Klusman scored all four goals for the Saintes.

D-S trailed only 1-0 at halftime.

St. Albert went up 2-0 with a Klusman goal only 33 seconds into the second half.

D-S got on the board with 11:46 left in the match, as Alicia Lopez scored her first goal of the season for the Monarchs on a shot from 18 yards out that just went in under the crossbar.

Klusman then scored her team’s third and fourth goals of the match with 10:55 remaining and 4:06 left on the clock.

“We did a great job of playing defense against the strong wind in the first half. We marked up extremely well and really limited their chances,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Chris Eller.

“Overall, there was a lot to be encouraged about with the way we played against a quality team,” the Monarch boss noted.

D-S outshot St. Albert, 24-20, including 13 shots on goal for the Monarchs to 12 for the Saintes.