D-S girls fall twice at Clarinda Triangular

The Denison-Schleswig varsity volleyball team took part in a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular with Kuemper Catholic and Clarinda on Tuesday night at Clarinda.
McKenzie Mich’s D-S club went 0-2 in matches on the night.
Kuemper Catholic defeated D-S (25-9, 25-13, 25-21), while Clarinda knocked off the Monarchs in four games by the scores of 25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 25-14.
The two losses dropped D-S to 0-4 in Hawkeye 10 play, 2-11 overall in matches and 7-26 in games.
"We had some good moments, but we’re just not able to sustain our focus and discipline. I think you’re seeing how green we are in a lot of positions with our younger kids," commented Mich.
"Right now, communication is a big thing for us. We’re allowing our opponents to go on big runs and that’s really hurting us," she added.
Mich said that Sophie Sonnichsen and Hannah Slater both stood out for the Monarchs.
Sonnichsen has really been playing well, especially stepping up defensively. We moved Slater to the middle and she has embraced the opportunity. She just gets the game," Mich remarked.
Statistics from both matches on Tuesday are below.
vs. Kuemper Catholic
Serving: Claire Leinen 9-9, 1 ace; Kaylie Baker 8-8; Hannah Slater 8-9; Ashlyn Herrig 6-7
Spiking: Sophie Sonnichsen 4 kills; Addison Inman 4 kills; Kira Langenfeld 3 kills; Leinen 1 kill; Kaitlyn Bruhn 1 kill
Setting: Leinen 8 assists; Baker 5 assists
Digs: Sonnichsen 6; Slater 5; Anna Wiges 5; Herrig 5; Leinen 4; Langenfeld 4; Teryn Fink 3; Baker 2
Blocks: Bruhn 1 assist; Inman 1 assist
vs. Clarinda
Serving: Baker 16-17, 3 aces; Wiges 8-8, 1 ace; Leinen 8-8; Slater 8-8; Sonnichsen 6-7, 1 ace; Whitlee Auen 4-5
Spiking: Slater 8 kills; Sonnichsen 3 kills; Auen 2 kills; Bruhn 2 kills; Langenfeld 2 kills
Setting: Leinen 11 assists; Baker 6 assists
Digs: Herrig 10; Wiges 8; Sonnichsen 8; Fink 5; Auen 5; Leinen 4; Langenfeld 2; Bruhn 2; Autumn Nemitz 1