D-S girls fall twice at Clarinda Triangular

The Denison-Schleswig varsity volleyball team took part in a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular with Kuemper Catholic and Clarinda on Tuesday night at Clarinda.

McKenzie Mich’s D-S club went 0-2 in matches on the night.

Kuemper Catholic defeated D-S (25-9, 25-13, 25-21), while Clarinda knocked off the Monarchs in four games by the scores of 25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 25-14.

The two losses dropped D-S to 0-4 in Hawkeye 10 play, 2-11 overall in matches and 7-26 in games.

"We had some good moments, but we’re just not able to sustain our focus and discipline. I think you’re seeing how green we are in a lot of positions with our younger kids," commented Mich.

"Right now, communication is a big thing for us. We’re allowing our opponents to go on big runs and that’s really hurting us," she added.

Mich said that Sophie Sonnichsen and Hannah Slater both stood out for the Monarchs.