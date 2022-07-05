D-S girls fall twice at league-champion Creston

The Denison-Schleswig softball team wrapped up its regular season on Thursday night with a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference losses at Creston.

Creston won game one in four innings, 13-1, while the host Panthers picked up a 7-3 victory in game two.

With the sweep, Class 4A No. 9 Creston won the H-10 championship outright at 19-1 and moved to 25-4 overall.

D-S, on the other hand, finished 8-12 in conference play and dropped to 16-18 overall heading into postseason competition.

The Monarchs will next take on Le Mars in a Class 4A, Region 1 quarterfinal game on Thursday, July 7, at Le Mars at 7 p.m.

D-S and Le Mars met at the Spencer Invitational on June 24 with the Bulldogs earning a 14-2 victory.

Game one

Creston outhit the D-S girls 10-4 in game one and used an eight-run second inning en route to the victory.

The Monarchs scored their lone run in the top of the first inning, as Hannah Slater blasted a solo home run to give her team an early 1-0 lead.

After not scoring in the bottom of the first, Creston responded with eight runs in the last of the second to take the lead for good at 8-1.

The Panthers then plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth to win the contest by the 12-run rule.

Creston’s Nevaeh had a home run in the opener for the hosts.

Slater finished 1-for-2 with her second home run of the season that lifted her team-leading RBI total to 23.

Kira Langenfeld went 1-for-2. Kiana Schulz was 1-for-2. Autumn Nemitz also went 1-for-2 with a double for the Monarchs, which stranded a total of two runners on the bases.

Creston left six on.

Norah Huebert opened in the circle for D-S and went one and two-thirds, allowing eight runs on five hits with two walks.

Cambri Brodersen also threw two innings, yielding five runs on five hits with two walks.

D-S hurt itself by committing eight errors in the game.

“It’s tough to beat anyone with eight errors, especially a quality team like Creston. We just weren’t good in the field and that was the difference in game one,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Kevin Dau.

Game two

The D-S girls collected seven hits in game two, but left seven runners stranded and struck out nine times, as the Monarchs fell for the third straight outing.

Creston accumulated 10 hits, including three home runs by Gracie Hagle, Jersey Foote and Morgan Driskell.

Creston opened the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. D-S got two back in the top of the fourth to make it 3-2, but the Panthers plated two runs in their half of the fourth to go up 5-2.

The Monarchs got one run in the top of the sixth to pull to within 5-3, but Creston then pushed two runs across in its half of the sixth to end the scoring.

Schulz had a nice game at the plate, as she had three of her team’s seven hits.

Schulz went 3-for-4 with two doubles. Langenfeld was 1-for-4 with a double.

Slater finished 1-for-3 with one run. Kaitlyn Bruhn went 1-for-3 with two runs batted in.

Lauren Bowker also was 1-for-3.

“We played better defensively in game two and was right with them for the majority of the contest,” Dau said.

“Creston hit the ball hard with three home runs, but we also hit it hard with balls off the fence by Langenfeld and Schulz.”

“The second contest was a good game. I was pleased with how we played against the number nine team in the state,” Dau remarked.

Huebert started in the circle for D-S. She went five innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits with one strikeout and four walks.

Brodersen tossed one inning in relief for the Monarchs.