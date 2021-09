D-S girls finish 1-4 in matches at S.C. North Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig varsity volleyball team finished 1-4 in matches and 3-8 in games at the Sioux City North Tournament on Saturday.

The lone victory for D-S came in a 21-12, 21-9 triumph over Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U.

McKenzie Mich’s D-S club also lost to Sioux City West (15-21, 7-21), Sioux City East (12-21, 8-21), MOC-Floyd Valley (15-21, 15-21) and Sioux City North (24-22, 12-21, 6-15).

The day’s results left D-S at 2-9 overall in matches and 6-20 in games.

Stats from each match are below:

vs. Sioux City North

Serving: Hannah Slater 4-4; Teryn Fink 5-6; Kaylie Baker 3-4