D-S girls finish 2-1 at Lewis Central Tournament

Denison-Schleswig won two of three matches at the Lewis Central Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Council Bluffs.

D-S defeated AHST/Walnut (21-16, 21-18) and Underwood (18-21, 21-17, 15-11).

Lewis Central, which eventually took first place in the tournament, defeated the Monarchs during pool play, winning 21-2, 21-12.

The tournament results left D-S at 11-13 overall in matches and 30-37 in games.

Hannah Neemann led all D-S hitters with 22 kills in the three matches.

Paige Andersen added 11 kills.Kira Langenfeld and Kaitlyn Bruhn each had six kills.

Kennedy Marten led the team with 43 assists on the day.