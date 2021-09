D-S girls finish 2-4 at Griswold

Denison-Schleswig finished 2-4 in matches and 5-8 in games at the Griswold Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

The Monarchs defeated Southwest Valley (21-13, 21-14) and IKM-Manning (21-19, 21-17).

Meanwhile, the D-S girls were knocked off by Oakland Riverside, Griswold, AHST/Walnut and Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center.

Riverside defeated D-S 21-12, 21-17. Griswold was a 23-21, 21-5 winner over the Monarchs.

AHST/Walnut won 2-1 over D-S by the scores of 21-18, 10-21, 15-7, while A-C/GC picked up a 21-17, 21-16 victory over McKenzie Mich’s Monarch club.

After Saturday, D-S moved to 4-15 overall in matches and 12-34 in games.

Statistics from each of the matches are below.

vs. Southwest Valley