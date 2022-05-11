D-S girls finish eighth at Hawkeye 10 Conference meet

Competing for the final time before hosting a state-qualifying meet, the Denison-Schleswig girls rang up 40.50 points en route to placing eighth at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Track and Field Meeet on Thursday at Atlantic.

Glenwood cruised to the team championship with 165 points. Clarinda was a distant second to the Rams with 90 points.

D-S athletes set a total of eight personal records on the night.

Lola Mendlik led all D-S individuals, as she placed third in both the 3,000- and 1,500-meter runs in personal-best times of 10 minutes, 59.72 seconds and 5:14.16.

Her 3,000 time is the sixth-fastest time in Class 3A this season and the second-fastest time in school history behind the 1985 effort of Karla Kollin, who ran 10:39.80.

The Monarchs also ran third in the shuttle hurdle and 4x200 relays.

The shuttle hurdle team of Kamden Bruhn, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Taya Adams and Claire Miller ran 1:14.21, while the 4x200 foursome of Ashlyn Herrig, Samantha Chandler, Hannah Harris and Lauren Bowker turned in a time of 1:55.90.

Chandler finished fifth in the 100-meter dash in 13.96. Herrig was sixth in the same event in 14.08, while Mendlik ran sixth in a loaded 800-meter run field in 2:34.88.

The sprint medley relay team of Herrig, Kaitlyn Bruhn, Miller and Bowker ran sixth as well in 2:03.05.

“The Hawkeye 10 Conference meet is always tough and very competitive. It was no different this year,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

“You know, we had eight personal records on the night and we had some girls do better than what they went in seeded, so I was very pleased with our efforts,” he added.

“Mendlik bettered her time in the 3,000 by 16 seconds and just missed placing second at the wire in the 1,500.”

“I thought Chandler had a good night and Harris competed well in her events,” noted Mich, whose team will now host a Class 3A state-qualifying meet on Thursday at Denison.

