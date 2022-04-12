D-S girls finish fourth at Shenandoah Tennis Tournament

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ tennis team scored seven points en route to placing fourth at the Shenandoah Tournament on Saturday.

Spencer Pauley’s D-S squad netted seven team points on the day in what was their season opener.

Shenandoah claimed the team title with 14 points. Council Bluffs St. Albert was second with 11 points. Glenwood took third overall with eight points.

Hailey Meseck played in the number one singles position for D-S and went 0-2 in matches for fourth place.

“I’m super proud of how Meseck competed against some great players. She is hitting the ball with power and I’m excited to see her play more this year,” Pauley stated.

Mersadees Fineran competed in the No. 2 singles spot for D-S and went 1-1 overall for third place in making her varsity debut.

“Fineran did a lot of good things in the win with her consistent play,” Pauley remarked.

Abby Gutierrez and Emma Ahrenholtz competed in the No. 1 doubles position for D-S and went 1-1 overall for third place.

“This was the first time playing varsity and as a doubles team for both Gutierrez and Ahrenholtz,” Pauley noted.

And, the Monarch tandem of Lynnae Johnson and Zoey Beery played in the No. 2 doubles bracket and finished 1-1 for third place.

“Johnson and Beery competed well at this tournament. They are both consistent players and will continue to get better as the season progresses.”

“I’m glad we were finally able to play tennis today after having two matches postponed this past week,” commented Pauley.

“We have a lot of girls who have never played varsity before and they competed well at a tournament with a lot of great players,” he added.

Hailey Meseck

(No. 1 Singles, 0-2, 4th Place)

lost 6-2, 6-2 to Allison Narmi, Council Bluffs St. Albert; lost 6-2, 6-2 to Coryl Matheny, Glenwood

Mersadees Fineran

(No. 2 Singles, 1-1, 3rd Place)

Lost 6-0, 6-4 to Riley Wiese, Glenwood; won 6-3, 6-1 over Sammy Harvath, St. Albert

Abby Gutierrez/Emma Ahrenholtz

(No. 1 Doubles, 1-1, 3rd Place)

lost 3-6, 6-3, 4-10 to Auri Trowbridge/Cadence Gough, Shenandoah; won 6-1, 6-2 over Camryn Mullinax/Josselyn Wallis, Glenwood

Lynnae Johnson/Zoey Beery

(No. 2 Doubles, 1-1, 3rd Place)