D-S girls golf fourth at Shenandoah Invitational

Competing in their first 18-hole tournament of the season on Thursday, the Denison-Schleswig girls fared very well with a fourth-place effort at the Shenandoah Invitational.

D-S shot a team score of 425.

The host Fillies took home the team championship with a low score of 383. Creston was runnerup at 394 with Glenwood third at 421.

Creston’s Rylie Driskell earned medalist honors with a 77. Panther teammate Maria Groumouts was runnerup medalist with a 92.

Lizzy Ayala paced the D-S girls with an 18-hole round of 104 after shooting 52 on the front nine and 52 on back nine.

A highlight for Ayala was chipping in for an eagle on the Par 5, seventh hole.

Tessa Petersen shot a 105 with rounds of 48 and 57.

She was followed by Kelsey Jorgensen (52-55--107), Camryn Schultz (51-58--109), Kailee Jorgensen (55-55--110) and Bailey Roecker (52-62--115).