D-S girls golf fourth at Shenandoah Invitational

Competing in their first 18-hole tournament of the season on Thursday, the Denison-Schleswig girls fared very well with a fourth-place effort at the Shenandoah Invitational.
D-S shot a team score of 425.
The host Fillies took home the team championship with a low score of 383. Creston was runnerup at 394 with Glenwood third at 421.
Creston’s Rylie Driskell earned medalist honors with a 77. Panther teammate Maria Groumouts was runnerup medalist with a 92.
Lizzy Ayala paced the D-S girls with an 18-hole round of 104 after shooting 52 on the front nine and 52 on back nine.
A highlight for Ayala was chipping in for an eagle on the Par 5, seventh hole.
Tessa Petersen shot a 105 with rounds of 48 and 57.
She was followed by Kelsey Jorgensen (52-55--107), Camryn Schultz (51-58--109), Kailee Jorgensen (55-55--110) and Bailey Roecker (52-62--115).
"The girls competed very well today. It was cold and windy at times and we had a lot more swings than we were used to, but our girls battled," commented the Denison-Schleswig coaching staff.
"Ayala had a good tournament. Petersen shot a team, season-low nine-hole score by shooting 48 on the front nine. We had six nine-hole scores that were better than any nine-hole score in our first two meets," the coaching staff added.
Final Team Standings
1. Shenandoah 383; 2. Creston 394; 3. Glenwood 421; 4. Denison-Schleswig 425; 5. Council Bluffs St. Albert 427; 6. Harlan 448; 7. Clarinda 479; 8. tie: East Union and Sidney 481; 10. Red Oak 484; 11. Southwest Valley 500; 12. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 503