The Denison-Schleswig girls’ golf team took third place in triangular action with Boyer Valley and IKM-Manning on April 11 at the M&M Golf Course.

IKM-Manning captured first place with a team score of 203. Boyer Valley was second at 233 with D-S third at 239.

Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning earned medalist honors with a nine-hole round of 41.

BV’s Kylie Kepford was runnerup medalist with a 51.

Isabel Jepsen paced the D-S girls with a 54.

Emily Bahnsen carded a 59 for the Monarchs.

She was followed by Maggie Hennings (60), Quinlan Bygness (66), Gracie Outhouse (66) and Ava Pauley (69).

Eryn Ramsey shot a 53 for the IKM-Manning girls.

Other Wolves’ scores were Maeve Nielsen (54), Brooke Booth (55), Ella Richards (58) and Megan Williams (64).

Reese Miller for BV carded a 56 on the day.

Mataya Bromert shot a 57 and was followed by Zoey Soma (69), Sarah Roberts (73) and Hayley Follmann (76).