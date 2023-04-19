The Denison-Schleswig girls’ golf team shot a team score of 477 to place sixth at the 2023 Fillie Invitational on April 13 at Shenandoah.
Clarinda was your teame champion with a 420 total. Harlan was runnerup to the Cardinals at 433.
Emily Bahnsen led the D-S girls with an 18-hole round of 115 (56-59).
She was followed by Tanna Petersen (58-58—116), Maggie Hennings (64-55—119), Quinlan Bygness (64-63—127), Isabel Jepsen (61-66—127) and Gracie Outhouse (74-70—144).
Final Team Standings
1. Clarinda 420; 2. Harlan 433; 3. Lewis Central 446; 4. Glenwood 463; 5. C.B. Abraham Lincoln 472; 6. Denison-Schleswig 477