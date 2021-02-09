D-S girls hold off Carroll for win number nine in a row

The Denison-Schleswig girls held off a second-half rally from Carroll High on Saturday, as the Class 4A, eighth-ranked Monarchs earned a 59-51 nonconference victory over the Tigers at Denison.
It was the ninth consecutive triumph for D-S, which moved to 16-2 overall with the win.
Up 10-6 after one quarter, D-S outscored Carroll 17-9 in the second for a 27-15 lead at halftime.
Carroll managed to pull to within 10 at 38-28 to start the fourth.
The Monarchs, which hit 19-of-23 free throws in the game, converted 17-of-19 foul shots in the fourth quarter alone to preserve the win.
"Carroll has a nice club and I was happy with how we responded after our tight game with Atlantic on Friday night," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"We had a real nice first half and then Carroll made a little run at us in the third quarter, but I was happy with our response in the fourth, especially at the free throw line, as we were able to seal the win by making our free throws," he added.
D-S struggled from long range, sinking only 2-of-13 three-point efforts.
The Monarchs were 19-of-46 overall from the field for 41 percent.
Hannah Neemann led D-S with a double-double performance of 22 points and 14 rebounds to go with three assists and three shot blocks.
Neemann made all six of her free throws.
Ellie Magnuson added 13 points, three boards, three steals and two assists. She was 4-of-4 at the foul line.
Sophie Sonnichsen came up huge for the Monarchs with 13 points, as she netted 11 of her 13 in the second half and was 6-of-9 at the free throw line in the game.
Paige Andersen added 11 points, six boards and two assists, as she was 3-of-4 on foul shots.
Carroll, for the game, was 4-of-19 from behind the three-point arc and 19-of-53 overall from the floor for 36 percent.
The Tigers were 9-of-13 at the foul line and turned the ball over seven times. The Monarchs had 10 turnovers in all.
Kennedy Lein led Carroll with 20 points.
