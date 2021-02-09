D-S girls hold off Carroll for win number nine in a row

The Denison-Schleswig girls held off a second-half rally from Carroll High on Saturday, as the Class 4A, eighth-ranked Monarchs earned a 59-51 nonconference victory over the Tigers at Denison.

It was the ninth consecutive triumph for D-S, which moved to 16-2 overall with the win.

Up 10-6 after one quarter, D-S outscored Carroll 17-9 in the second for a 27-15 lead at halftime.

Carroll managed to pull to within 10 at 38-28 to start the fourth.

The Monarchs, which hit 19-of-23 free throws in the game, converted 17-of-19 foul shots in the fourth quarter alone to preserve the win.

"Carroll has a nice club and I was happy with how we responded after our tight game with Atlantic on Friday night," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

"We had a real nice first half and then Carroll made a little run at us in the third quarter, but I was happy with our response in the fourth, especially at the free throw line, as we were able to seal the win by making our free throws," he added.