The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls picked up a 2,127-1,521 victory over Sioux City East in bowling action on February 1 at Rush Lanes at Sioux City.
Leading the way for D-S was Brianna Musgrave, who fired games of 185 and 135 for a 320 series.
Brittany Musgrave carded games of 141 and 155 for a 296 series.
She was followed by Nevaeh Brandt (141-137—278), Leigha Brungardt (119-124—243), Emily Bahnsen (122-116—238) and Alexis Hartwig (122-98—220).
Sioux City East did not field a junior varsity team.