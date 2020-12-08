D-S girls jump ahead early in victory over Tornadoes

The Denison-Schleswig girls led 15-0 after the first quarter en route to a 59-27 nonconference basketball victory on Thursday night at Storm Lake.

It was the second win in as many games for D-S, which limited Storm Lake to only nine total field goals and 24-percent shooting overall from the field.

Up 15-0 after one quarter, D-S went into halftime with a 38-15 advantage.

The Monarchs then outscored the Tornadoes 17-7 in the third quarter to take a 55-22 lead into the final eight minutes of play.

D-S shot the ball extremely well, hitting 8-of-16 three-point tries and converting 23-of-44 efforts overall from the floor for 52 percent.

Storm Lake, on the other hand, was 5-of-18 from behind the three-point arc and just 9-of-37 overall from the floor.

Three girls reached double figures for D-S.

Paige Andersen led the way with 20 points. She actually scored 10 of her team’s initial 12 points and netted 16 of her 20 before halftime on the strength of four three-point baskets.