D-S girls jump ahead early in victory over Tornadoes

The Denison-Schleswig girls led 15-0 after the first quarter en route to a 59-27 nonconference basketball victory on Thursday night at Storm Lake.
It was the second win in as many games for D-S, which limited Storm Lake to only nine total field goals and 24-percent shooting overall from the field.
Up 15-0 after one quarter, D-S went into halftime with a 38-15 advantage.
The Monarchs then outscored the Tornadoes 17-7 in the third quarter to take a 55-22 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
D-S shot the ball extremely well, hitting 8-of-16 three-point tries and converting 23-of-44 efforts overall from the floor for 52 percent.
Storm Lake, on the other hand, was 5-of-18 from behind the three-point arc and just 9-of-37 overall from the floor.
Three girls reached double figures for D-S.
Paige Andersen led the way with 20 points. She actually scored 10 of her team’s initial 12 points and netted 16 of her 20 before halftime on the strength of four three-point baskets.
Andersen was 4-of-5 from behind the three-point arc on the night.
Ellie Magnuson added 16 points, including eight in each half, while Hannah Neemann contributed 13 points, netting nine before the break.
Magnuson also collected five steals and dished out three assists in the win.
Paige Kastner had six points (two three-pointers), three steals and two assists. Sophie Sonnichsen also had two points, four assists and two steals.
Cambri Brodersen finished with two points to round out the scoring for D-S, which connected on 5-of-7 free throws.
Storm Lake was 4-of-6 at the foul line.
The Tornadoes outrebounded the Monarchs by a 25-21 margin, but the Monarchs forced the hosts into 23 turnovers, while committing 14.
"We came out and really got after them defensively. That was one of our goals going in and the girls responded," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"I thought Cierra Kastner did a great job defensively on the Dierenfield (Holly) girl. She really frustrated her all night," he added.
"It was nice to see Magnuson bust loose in the scoring department and I thought Sonnichsen had a nice all-around game for us."
"The one area I was a little disappointed in was in rebounding. They (Storm Lake) got a lot of their points on second-chance efforts. We usually don’t get outrebounded," Mich said.
JV results
The D-S junior varsity girls beat Storm Lake, 30-24.
Addison Inman led D-S with 14 points to go with three rebounds.
Kiana Schulz added 11 points and four steals.
Olivia Meyer led the Monarchs with five steals and three assists in the win.