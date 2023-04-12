The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ golf team was a 214-219 winner over Lewis Central in the Monarchs’ 2023 season opener on April 3 at the Fox Run Course at Council Bluffs.

The win also came in Katie Burns’ debut as the Monarchs’ head coach.

Tanna Petersen of D-S earned medalist honors with a nine-hole round of 50.

Sydney Thien of Lewis Central was runnerup medalist with a 53.

Ava Pauley carded a 54 for the Monarchs.

She was followed by Maggie Hennings (55), Emily Bahnsen (55), Quinlan Bygness (65) and Gracie Outhouse (69).

The D-S junior varsity girls shot a score of 273 with four girls in action on April 3.

LC had only two golfers participate.

Calli Korner led the D-S girls with a round of 62.

Addison Houston and Lauren Herrig shot rounds of 70, while Hannah Harris finished with a 71 for the Monarchs.