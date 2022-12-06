D-S girls knock off O-A/BC-IG bowlers

The Denison-Schleswig girls opened their 2022-23 bowling season on Thursday with a 2,581-1,987 victory over Odebolt-Arthur/BC-IG at Ida Grove.
Brianna Musgrave led the way for D-S with a 407 series after shooting games of 193 and 214, respectively.
Brittany Musgrave charted a 399 series with games of 212 and 187.
She was followed by Claire Miller (201-153-354), Nevaeh Brandt (131-173—304), Leigha Brungardt (135-130—265) and Alexis Hartwig (113-106—219).
The D-S junior varsity girls topped O-A/BC-IG, 1,662-1,315.
Emily Bahnsen led the D-S girls with a high series of 275 (133-142).
She was followed by Taylor Totten (126-108—234), Yaretzi Aleman (99-122—221), Maggie Hennings (100-110—210), Calli Korner (108—89—197) and Isabel Westphalen (103—85—188).