D-S girls knock off Sheldon/South O'Brien for first victory

The Denison-Schleswig girls’ wrestling team went 1-4 in duals at the Ridge View Tournament on Friday at Holstein.

Jacob Brawner’s D-S club fell to Ridge View (57-16), MOC-Floyd Valley (30-18), Spencer (60-18) and South Central Calhoun (42-30), before picking up the school’s first-ever dual victory with a 36-18 triumph over Sheldon/South O’Brien in match number five.

Against Sheldon/South O’Brien, four D-S girls won their matches by pins, including Yarecze Rodriguez at 120, Alejandra Carrizalez at 130, Taya Adams at 135 and Taylor Totten at 190.

Winners on the mat for D-S against Ridge View were Carrizalez at 130, Angie Rivera at 140 and Totten at 190.

Rivera had the lone win on the mat for D-S against MOC-Floyd Valley.

Against Spencer, the Monarchs got pins from Rivera and Claire Miller at 155.

“Tonight was the first real night of dual competitions for our girls and we’re proud of how theycompeted. Our lineup has suffered from some attrition over the past few weeks, so it was tough to compete team score-wise against the more established teams like Spencer and Ridge View,” commented Brawner.

“Regardless, it was nice for all of our girls to wrestle tough competition,” he added.

“All-in-all, it was a great night of wrestling and improving. We’re starting to learn that the match isn’t over if we get taken down in the first period and how important it is to keep our composure to extend matches.”

“We did a lot of wrestling in a short amount of time and there’s no doubt that it was grueling. But we didn’t shy away in the face of that grind,” Brawner remarked.