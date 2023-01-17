D-S girls knock off St. Albert in bowling

The Denison-Schleswig varsity girls’ bowling team earned a 2,536-2,473 victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert in action on Thursday at Lucky Lanes at Denison.

The win moved D-S to 5-2 overall in matches on the season.

Brittany Musgrave led the D-S girls with a 386 series after shooting games of 211 and 175, respectively.

Nevaeh Brandt carded a 358 series with games of 168 and 190.

She was followed by Claire Miller (157-188—345), Brianna Musgrave (148-180—328), Alexis Hartwig (120-124—244) and Leigha Brungardt (113-122—235).

The D-S girls trailed by 86 pins going into baker bowling.

JV results

The D-S junior varsity girls defeated St. Albert, 1,798-1,536.

Taylor Totten led D-S with a 268 series (124-144).

She was followed by Emily Bahnsen (118-129—247), Calli Korner (137-108—245), Ashton Randeris (119-126—245), Isabel Westphalen (116-114—230) and Maggie Hennings (93-124—217).