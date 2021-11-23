D-S girls knock off Thomas Jefferson in Hall of Pride scrimmage

The Denison-Schleswig girls hosted Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in an Iowa Hall of Pride basketball scrimmage on Friday and came away with a 39-27 victory at Denison.
D-S led 9-5 after one quarter and 21-10 at halftime.
Each team netted 11 points in the third quarter, as the Monarchs took a 32-21 lead into the final eight minutes of play.
Neither team shot well from the floor.
D-S was just 3-of-22 (14 percent) from three-point range and 13-of-56 (23 percent) overall from the field, while also converting only 10-of-27 tries at the free throw line.
Thomas Jefferson, on the other hand, hit just 3-of-18 attempts (17 percent) from behind the three-point arc and 12-of-43 (28 percent) attempts overall from the floor.
The Yellow Jackets went to the foul line only four times and missed all four tries.
D-S outrebounded T.J., 47-32, and forced the visitors into 28 turnovers, while committing 23 violations itself.
Kira Langenfeld led the D-S girls and fell just short of a double-double, as the senior scored nine points and pulled down 15 rebounds, while handing out four assists and collecting four steals.
Kiana Schulz added eight points, six boards and three steals.
Sophie Sonnichsen had seven points, seven boards and two steals.
Cambri Brodersen finished with five points and five boards. Whitlee Auen also had five points and two boards.
Hannah Slater contributed four points, three boards, two steals and one shot block.
Addison Inman also had one point, three boards, three steals and one assist for the Monarchs, which opened their regular season on Tuesday night with a Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup at Atlantic.
"It wasn’t the best shooting night for either team. We got off a lot of shots from three-point range and most of them were good looks in the flow of the offense. We just weren’t able to knock them down," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.
"Defensively, I thought we did a good job in forcing 28 turnovers, but we just weren’t able to convert a lot those into points. I thought we rebounded the ball pretty well, especially in the second half," he added.
"A lot of girls saw playing time and I think you’re going to see that, as we continue to find rotations that’s going to fit our style of play, which is going to different than what we’ve been used to in the last few years," Mich remarked.