D-S girls knock off Thomas Jefferson in Hall of Pride scrimmage

Kiana Schulz added eight points, six boards and three steals.

Sophie Sonnichsen had seven points, seven boards and two steals.

Cambri Brodersen finished with five points and five boards. Whitlee Auen also had five points and two boards.

Hannah Slater contributed four points, three boards, two steals and one shot block.

Addison Inman also had one point, three boards, three steals and one assist for the Monarchs, which opened their regular season on Tuesday night with a Hawkeye 10 Conference matchup at Atlantic.

"It wasn’t the best shooting night for either team. We got off a lot of shots from three-point range and most of them were good looks in the flow of the offense. We just weren’t able to knock them down," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Adam Mich.

"Defensively, I thought we did a good job in forcing 28 turnovers, but we just weren’t able to convert a lot those into points. I thought we rebounded the ball pretty well, especially in the second half," he added.